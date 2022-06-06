NAMM 2022: Melbourne Instruments reveals its Nina synth, which comes with motorised encoders

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: Nina’s motorised knobs were the talk of synth town in the run-up to the NAMM Show, and now we’ve had the chance to see them in action and find out a little more about the hardware they adorn.

Coming from Melbourne Instruments - a company based in the Australian city of the same name - Nina is a 12-voice analogue polysynth that features variable shape triangle oscillators. This means that you can continuously morph between triangle and sawtooth waves to create new sounds.

Other features include a 4-pole transistor ladder filter with modulatable resonance, voice-level filter overdrive, digital wavetable oscillators and sampling capability. There’s also a modulation matrix, digital effects and multitimbrality.

Really, though it’s those encoders that are the big story, as they enable a recallable and automatable control panel. In a bid to reassure potential customers about their longevity, Melbourne Instruments refers to them as “zero-wear”, adding that they offer the feel and precision of analogue pots.