Save up to 50% on Native Instruments’ Komplete 13 software bundles

Sales on Native Instruments’ Komplete bundles aren’t as common as they once were, so if you’re looking to buy one of them, now could be the time. That’s because the company is currently offering up to 50% off its all-encompassing Komplete 13, with prices starting at just $99/£89/€99.

That’s the price you’ll currently pay for Komplete 13 Select (opens in new tab), the baby of the family that features 12 instruments, four effects and five expansions. With the regular price being $199/£169/€199, that’s a 50% saving.

Step up to the standard Komplete 13 (opens in new tab) and you can save 33%, with the price for this 96-instrument, 26-effect, 73-expansion bundle currently down to $399/£359/€399 from £599/£539/€599.

If you want even more content - 92 instruments, 26 effects and 39 expansions, to be precise - try Komplete 13 Ultimate (opens in new tab), currently yours for $799/£719/€799 rather than $1,199/£1,079/€1,199. Again, that’s a 33% saving.

Finally, we have the all-singing, all-dancing Komplete 13 Ultimate Collector’s Edition (opens in new tab), which gives you pretty much all the software that NI has to offer. That means 96 instruments, 26 effects and 73 expansions, all for $999/£899/€999 rather than $1,599/£1,439/$1,599, a 37% saving.

You can find out more about each Komplete 13 bundle and place your order on the Native Instruments (opens in new tab) website.