New tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2018)
AIR Music Technology Loom II
MusicRadar's tech reviews team continued to keep the winter blues at bay last month. How could they not, when you consider the quality of the gear they were testing?
Here, we take a whistle-stop tour of all of the tech reviews that appeared on the site during February. We start with AIR Music Technology’s Loom II.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite some niggles, Loom II is a shiny, modern-sounding synth that excels at scintillating pads and animated textures.”
FULL REVIEW: AIR Music Technology Loom II
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kush Audio Novatron
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Perfectly intuitive, endlessly versatile and constantly thrilling to use, Novatron is a true character compressor and saturator that just makes everything sound great.”
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio Novatron
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audified RZ062 Equalizer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A sweetening EQ like no other, RZ062 has a quasi-magical frequency-refining effect on vocals, drums, basses, mixes and more.”
FULL REVIEW: Audified RZ062 Equalizer
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
DMG Audio TrackComp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Integrating five brilliantly realised virtual compressors within an intuitive homogeneous GUI, TrackComp rocks..”
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio TrackComp
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia T-RackS 5
MusicRadar's verdict:
“T-RackS 5’s new effects, metering and Album Assembly window are ace, and at last it all looks as good as it sounds.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia T-RackS 5
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Propellerhead Software Reason 10
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Reason is still a viable all-in-one solution for those who don’t own it already, but v10 feels like a very minor upgrade for power users.”
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Reason 10
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roland Boutique SH-01A
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fun and engaging synth that also stands-up well to comparison with the classic unit it’s based on. Polyphony is a nice extra addition, too.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland Boutique SH-01A
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Lewitt LCT 540 Subzero
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A standout mic in the densely packed sub-£1k range when it comes to sound quality, sensitivity, self-noise and functionality.”
FULL REVIEW: Lewitt LCT 540 Subzero
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nord Stage 3 Compact
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The NS3 builds on the solid foundation of the Stage 2 series, adding functionality that makes using it much more practical and inspiring.”
FULL REVIEW: Nord Stage 3 Compact
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)