New tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2018)

MusicRadar's tech reviews team continued to keep the winter blues at bay last month. How could they not, when you consider the quality of the gear they were testing?

Here, we take a whistle-stop tour of all of the tech reviews that appeared on the site during February. We start with AIR Music Technology’s Loom II.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Despite some niggles, Loom II is a shiny, modern-sounding synth that excels at scintillating pads and animated textures.”

FULL REVIEW: AIR Music Technology Loom II

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)