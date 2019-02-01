New tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2019)
If you're feeling frustrated that a lot of the music tech gear that was on display at last week's NAMM Show isn't actually available yet, fear not.
There's plenty of new software and hardware out there that you can buy, starting with the latest set of plugins for the UAD platform...
MusicRadar's verdict:
“UAD’s star is on the ascendant with this latest release. The Lexicon 480L is the highlight but all the new plugins sound great.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD 9.7 Plugins
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia KeyLab MkII
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A premium quality keyboard and controller that manages rather successfully to deliver for both DAW and live hardware users alike.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia KeyLab MkII
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Mutable Instruments Plaits
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Huge sound possibilities in a small module. Perfect for a small system but equally useful in a monster rig. Everybody needs one.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mutable Instruments Plaits
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Pioneer DJ XDJ-RR
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you can live with a few limitations, the XDJ-RR is a high quality, fun and easy-to-use DJ setup in a self-contained unit.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ XDJ-RR
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Teenage Engineering OP-Z
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Unique, inspirational and a lot of fun - the OP-Z looks set to be a future cult classic, despite a few design quirks and limitations.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Teenage Engineering OP-Z
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A luxurious, analogue-authentic mastering rack plugin that embodies the timeless spirit and sound of Abbey Road.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
In Session Audio Taiko Creator
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: In Session Audio Taiko Creator
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Izotope Nectar 3
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Whether your vocals are sung, spoken or spat, Nectar 3 will help you get them sounding a million dollars.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Izotope Nectar 3
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AudioThing Reels
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Creative noiseniks and retro-minded producers will get much more than their money’s worth from Reels’ evocatively crusty sonics and evil echoes.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Reels
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audiaire Zone
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A few minor niggles aside, Zone is an immensely powerful synth crammed with sound-design and sequencing features.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiaire Zone
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)