New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2017)
Vigier Excalibur Supraa
In the month of Halloween, we had a scary amount of great guitar gear to look at (and, indeed, to play).
Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that we reviewed on the site during the month of October. We start with the Vigier Excalibur Supraa.
MusicRadar's verdict:
"While not an everyday supper, the Excalibur is sonically filling. Chez Vigier definitely deserves a visit!"
FULL REVIEW: Vigier Excalibur Supraa
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Auden Julia
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you want to write songs and play them in front of people, this is for you."
FULL REVIEW: Auden Julia
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Faith Naked Saturn
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A decent solution to the problem of an affordable, but Eggle-designed, guitar."
FULL REVIEW: Faith Naked Saturn
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Boss DM-2W Delay
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There’s not a kitchen sink of features, but with sounds like these, who needs them?"
FULL REVIEW: Boss DM-2W Delay
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Positive Grid BIAS Distortion Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Tonal tinkering to your heart’s content."
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid BIAS Distortion Pro
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley D&M Drive and Boost
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Stick one of these between your guitar and amp and you won’t be disappointed."
FULL REVIEW: Keeley D&M Drive and Boost
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Freddie King 1960 ES-345
MusicRadar's verdict:
"To put it bluntly, if you like old-style Gibsons but can’t afford them, or you don’t want to put up with any issues, Memphis is the place to look."
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Freddie King 1960 ES-345
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer Mod Verb
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A useful pedal that suffers from a tiny handful of flaws."
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Mod Verb
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Way Huge Supa-Puss
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A feature packed pedal that performs well."
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Supa-Puss
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gibson Alex Lifeson ES-Les Paul
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A signature model full of character at an appealing price."
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Alex Lifeson ES-Les Paul
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)