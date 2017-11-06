New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2017)

In the month of Halloween, we had a scary amount of great guitar gear to look at (and, indeed, to play).

Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that we reviewed on the site during the month of October. We start with the Vigier Excalibur Supraa.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"While not an everyday supper, the Excalibur is sonically filling. Chez Vigier definitely deserves a visit!"

FULL REVIEW: Vigier Excalibur Supraa

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)