Way Huge Supa-Puss review

Although feature-heavy, the Supa-Puss never becomes unintuitive.

A second footswitch allows for trails to be toggled and more significantly offers a tap-tempo option.

Pressing the feedback knob toggles between tap divisions, with probably the most fun to be had imitating U2 riffs in the dotted-eighth-note mode.

Gain and tone controls mean you can darken the pedal and add grit, but the modulation is somewhat less usable and a bit more ham fisted.

Getting a subtle tape-like warble takes more effort than it should; out-there modulation is fun, but somewhat out of character for a BBD delay.