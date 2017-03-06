New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2017)
Provenance Ross Revenge Radio Caroline Snare Drum
We have welcomed some mouth-watering drum gear onto MusicRadar over the past month.
A retro kit, a stunning snare and some lush cymbals were among those products to get the review treatment in the month of February.
Here's a digested look at all the drum gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in February, starting with that eye-catching snare…
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Yet another one-off work of loving, dedicated craftsmanship - it looks classy and plays beautifully, with a full warm tone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Provenance Ross Revenge Radio Caroline Snare Drum
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Meinl Byzance Splashes and FX
MusicRadar's verdict:
“These cheeky kit additions offer endless combinations of interesting and inspiring new sounds which would make a strong addition to most set-ups.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Splashes and FX
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Splashes and FX
Ludwig Club Date Vintage Series
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Ludwig raids its rich history to revitalise a classic line, revamping it for today's busy drummer.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Club Date Vintage Series
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Club Date Vintage Series
ATV aD5 E-Kit Module
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The aD5 combines realistic samples with an impressive dynamic range which makes for a gratifying playing experience.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ATV aD5 E-Kit Module
FULL REVIEW: ATV aD5 E-Kit Module