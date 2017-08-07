New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2017)
Sabian 2017 Effects
This month, we've discovered the missing link between electronic and acoustic percussion, but let's kick our review round-up off with something attractively trashy...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Effects cymbals are one of the biggest trends in drumland at the moment, and with its latest editions, Sabian has hit the brash, trashy nail on its unlathed head.”
FULL REVIEW: Sabian 2017 Effects
4 out of 5
Read more: Toontrack Drums of Destruction EZX
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Mapex Saturn V Tour Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Combining some traditional elements with the modernity of the Saturn V, the Tour Edition is a welcome addition to the Mapex family.”
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Saturn V Tour Edition
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
ATV aFrame
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The aFrame embodies the missing link between acoustic and electronic percussion instruments.”
FULL REVIEW: ATV aFrame
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Istanbul Agop ART Series Cymbal Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For a budget set, these cymbals look great and are pleasingly musical. The hi-hats and crash perform beyond their humble price point and would suit a variety of styles, while the ride is more geared to louder genres.”
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop ART Series Cymbal Pack
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
British Drum Company Merlin Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The British Drum Company enters a new phase with this Merlin snare drum featuring the much- anticipated Palladium lug. The 20-ply maple-birch shells are flawless resulting in a versatile professional sound.”
FULL REVIEW: British Drum Company Merlin Snare Drums
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)