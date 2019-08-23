Neural DSP and Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood team up for a new amp/effect modelling plugin

Neural DSP and Adam "Nolly" Getgood have collaborated on an amp/effect modelling plugin featuring all the tones from four of Nolly's personally rewired valve amplifiers.

The Archetype: Nolly also contains a pre-effects section comprising two overdrive/booster pedals, a solid-state compressor, and a pre-delay.

An onboard nine-band EQ then carries the signal into the post-amp effects which include "multi-dimensional reverb and feature-rich delay pedals," with the latter featuring Neural's machine-learning generated Tape Saturation algorithm. The idea is to find a modern tech solution for recreating vintage delay tones.

The virtual speaker section of the Archetype: Nolly features 640 impulse response elements captured personally by Nolly.

Once of the frontier metal band Periphery, Nolly is an avowed tonehound who will take an amp apart and rework it until he gets the tone he likes. It's this that convinced Douglas Castro, Neural's CEO, that a collaboration could work.

"Throughout the years, there are very few things Nolly hasn't experimented with in his quest for the perfect guitar tone," says Castro, "even teaching himself electronics to re-engineer his favorite amplifiers' circuits to his exact requirements."

The Archetype:Nolly launches 30 August and is available to pre-order now, priced €119 (approx £107, $132)

See Neural DSP for more details.