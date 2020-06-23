Native Instruments: “We haven’t done enough to address the issues of systemic racism, bias, and inequality”

Native Instruments has laid out plans to improve diversity and inclusion in its workplace following criticism from ex-employees that its support for the Black Lives Matter movement was contradictory to their experiences of working for the company .

In a statement posted on the 22 June, NI has outlined its “initial steps towards ongoing change in our workplace”.

“Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to thrive in the music technology industry. But right now this isn’t happening,” says the statement. “And as a company we know we haven’t done enough to address the issues of systemic racism, bias, and inequality in the sector or within our own walls.”

The post includes an apology to former colleagues, and a commitment to foster “an inclusive workplace with equal treatment and opportunities for all - no matter their ethnicity, gender, age, ability, belief, or sexual orientation.”

The company has identified “broad areas of focus,” and will now bring in independent experts to analyse the current state of diversity and inclusion at Native Instruments.

There are also pledges to rethink processes and structures, provide more training opportunities for all employees, to improve the diversity of the NI team and leadership, and to provide a safe means of incident reporting for employees. There’s also a commitment to give more back to the community.