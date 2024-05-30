Bag a huge 50% off top-rated Native Instruments synths, instruments, effects, and select hardware in their unmissable Summer of Sound sale

If you’re looking to add to your studio’s collection of plugins then you’ll definitely want to check out the Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale, which features some ginormous 50% reductions on instruments and effects . As well as reductions on bundled and single software offerings, there are also some select reductions on Native Instruments’ Maschine and Traktor hardware too, making it the perfect place for a summer studio upgrade.

There’s a huge range on offer, with some synths as low as just $19 (we're looking at you, Massive). There’s also a boatload of bundles that combine NI’s peerless MIDI keyboards and controllers with Komplete 14 to give you the ultimate studio enhancement for less. Whether you’re a DJ or a guitar player, there’s something on offer for you in the sale, which is live until July 8th.

Native Instruments: 50% off software

With iconic synths like Massive and Monark at just $19 and huge 50% reductions on Komplete 14, the Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale is the place to find a powerful studio upgrade for less. There are also select hardware deals on Maschine MIDI controllers and some bundled MIDI controller deals with Komplete 14 if you’re looking to kit out your studio with fresh hardware.

Being home studio fanatics ourselves we had to have a look through the sale to see what was on offer, and we’ve picked out a few of our favourite items for you here. First up we had to mention Massive, one of the most iconic NI synths ever made, is just $19 after seeing a huge $130 reduction in the sale . It’s billed as being for bass and leads, but is capable of so much more than that. Easy to learn but difficult to master, you’re getting a huge amount for your money with this excellent synth plugin .

The Maschine Mikro Mk3 has been around for a while now but we still rate it if you need a compact tool for getting your beats down quickly. It’s got a cool $70 discount in the sale , taking the price down to just $199 which is great value for money. We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Maschine Mikro Mk3 review , praising the revamped pad feel and well-thought-out design which is perfect for using it as a sketch pad for ideas.

If you’re looking for a total revamp or just getting started on your studio for the first time, then Komplete 14 does exactly what it says on the tin, offering a complete suite of software for producing music. With a massive 50% discount on all versions , it’s the perfect time to pick it up whether you’re going for the all-encompassing Collector’s Edition or the simpler Select version. Packed full of instruments, effects, synths, and drums, it’s everything you need to add to your current collection or just start making music.