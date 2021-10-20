Nathaniel Rateliff is selling key guitars and amps for charity

It's another Reverb artist shop! Following Billy Corgan and Peter Frampton's recent clear outs, Nathaniel Rateliff has some choice gear of his own to sell. And we mean choice – because the electric and acoustic guitars here especially have played key roles in his musical life with The Night Sweats.

It's for a great cause too; the musician's own Marigold Project foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice.

The Official Nathaniel Rateliff Reverb Shop will open on October 27 at Reverb with guitars, amps, and synths that have been crucial to Rateliff's sound with his band The Night Sweats – including a Gibson B25-12 guitar that Rateliff picked up in 2011 during the recording of the album Falling Faster Than You Can Run.

It was also played for the entirety of his first NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert above. “This guitar has stayed with me, adding flavor to my older folk records before being brought centre-stage during the recording of the album Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats,” said Rateliff.

Let's take a look at some other highlights…

This Nash T-style guitar is a beauty regardless of provenance but was Rateliff's workhorse during the first few years of The Night Sweats.

"When forming The Night Sweats, there was an important decision to be made about the instrument that would hold steady throughout our high energy show," he explains. "I needed a workhorse instrument that could stay with me the whole time."

Another Nash T-style, this 12-string was bought from luthier Bill Nash in the early days of the band and has been a go-to guitar in Rateliff's home studio. The guitar was also used for the main lead line in the title track to his 2020 solo record, And It’s Still Alright, and subsequent live performances.

Two Fender Princeton Reverb amps are also up for grabs—both "completely hand-wired to replicate the ‘64 Black Panel Fender amps." The Princeton Reverb is a central part of the songwriter's sound to this day. “If you’ve ever seen me play live, I’m playing through a Princeton Reverb,” says Rateliff.

Another Gibson acoustic, this time a J-200 guitar that was used heavily on the 2018 album Tearing At The Seams and for touring.

This was the guitar used to record fan favourite from the album, Hey Mama.

This Danocaster Esquire-style guitar is another key part of the Americana musician's history and used for the majority of the Tearing At The Seams album tours. Rateliff affectionately named the guitar “Joni” while out on the road due to its blue color and “how effortlessly it shines.”

“I bought this initially as a back-up to a Danocaster Olympic White Telecaster," he explains, "but the guitar found its way into the set for its straightforward bright tone."

There's also two Ampeg Portaflex SB-12 bass amps which were used for almost all the bass recordings on the album And It’s Still Alright.

This Moog Grandmother synth was bought by Rateliff in 2017 and used on recordings for And It’s Still Alright and his upcoming album The Future, due out November 5.

Head to Reverb to register and be notified when the shop is live on 27 October.