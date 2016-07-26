Nathaniel Rateliff: the 10 records that changed my life

If you’re lucky enough to have caught Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats live, then you’ll know what an exhilarating, energy-fuelled show the guys dish out.

Rateliff’s soul-scorched vocals and the band’s seamless, tight-as-you-like grooves ensure their crowds have no choice but to shimmy, twist and holler along to every onstage beat.

The Night Sweats’ debut self-titled platter was released back in August 2015, breaking the Top 30 in the UK and the Top 20 in the Billboard charts across the pond, shifting over half-a-million copies in the process.

For Nathaniel Rateliff, who’s also cut two solo albums as a singer-songwriter and one as Nathaniel Rateliff and the Wheel, has been pretty taken aback by the huge success of his new ensemble and the adoration they’ve been lapping up from UK crowds, even if things were a little tricky initially.

“When we first went over [to the UK], a lot of people knew my stuff as being more singer-songwriter, but we were going over there with hopes of sort of breaking this record,” Nathaniel explains.

“A couple of times, people were bummed that they weren’t hearing the old stuff, but it quickly grew into people really enjoying the new sound. I feel a lot of gratitude and I feel pretty humble when I’m onstage. We’ve had a blast playing and we were never really expecting to get the response we got from the record, so it’s good times all around, really.”

With another larger-scale tour lined up for these shores in November, we were wondering what guitars Rateliff will personally be packing for the trip.

“I’ll probably bring over my two Telecasters,” he says. “One of them was made by Dan Strain and one of them is a Nash Tele. I tend to tour with those, but I also like to tour with a Fender Coronado.

“For convenience's sake, I do have a case that carries two Telecasters - so I’ll definitely be bringing two Telecasters, but we’ll have to work it out later.”

Before Nathaniel lifts the lid on the 10 records that changed his life, we just find time to ask him whether his next album will be solo or with the Night Sweats…

“We’ve been too busy touring to really do much Night Sweats recording,” he explains. “We’ve done some on the road, but mostly it’s just ideas that I need to really flesh out.

“I really would like to make another solo record with just Richard [Swift, who produced The Night Sweats’ debut] and I, which is kind of what he does with Damien Jurado. I do have some things left over.

“Before I was really making The Night Sweats record, I wanted to do something slightly different with the solo stuff, with a combination of getting back to where I started from. I wanted to do more baritone singing and less screaming, but we’ll see.

“At the time, I think I was listening to a lot of '70s singer-songwriter records, so it will probably end up being a lot of 12-string.”

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats tour the UK in November 2016 - full dates are below.

Wed 9 - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Thurs 10 - Leeds O2 Academy

Fri 11 - Glasgow Barrowlands

Mon 14 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Tues 15 - London O2 Brixton Academy

Thurs 17 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Fri 18 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Sat 19 - Bristol Colston Hall

Sun 20 - Norwich UEA