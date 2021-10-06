Peter Frampton's gear sale comes alive

Hot on the heels of Reverb's second Billy Corgan sale of Smashing Pumpkins gear comes another icon; The Official Peter Frampton Reverb Artist Shop will open for business on October 13 with a range of acoustic and electric guitars, amps and pedals from his recording and touring career.

“I’ve over-collected," admits Frampton, "and while I’m sad to part with some of these instruments, I’m excited to hear how a new crop of musicians might use and cherish this gear.”

Highlights include a Marshall JMP 2061X guitar amp head that Frampton used with his signature talk box, a Gitane DG-255 gypsy jazz-style guitar used on Frampton's 2006 Grammy-winning album Fingerprints and a Maton SRS808C guitar used on his Finale: The Farewell Tour.

This Marshall 1974X RI circa 2012 amp used by Frampton on tour. “This amp was on the road with me on my co-headlining tour with Steve Miller,” he says. “It’s been out there with me, making my sound.

Frampton was inspired to buy his 1954 Guild Aristocrat after seeing Keith Richards play a similar model on the Rolling Stones’ debut album. “I always wanted to know what that was about, so there it is. Lovely piece.”

The sale will also include Fender and Matchless amps you can see in the video above. And a 1961 Gibson ES-330 and a Collings C10.

"I've just got too many guitars," says Frampton: his Gibson Hummingbird was acquired "when I was collecting acoustics like crazy before I did the Raw: An Acoustic Tour," he recalls. (Image credit: Reverb)

To sign up to be notified when the The Official Peter Frampton Reverb Shop, and goes live on 13 October, visit Reverb.