NAMM 2020: Yamaha EAD10 gets V2 firmware update

NAMM 2020: Yamaha has made a V2 firmware update to the hugely popular EAD10 module. Since its release in 2017, the EAD10 has been hugely popular with drummers who want to record, process and trigger from their kits.

Now, freshly unveiled for this year’s NAMM Show comes the V2 firmware update which includes a TalkBack function, which boosts the gain on the EAD’s microphone, while bypassing any effects processing. This enables drummers to talk through the EAD’s microphone directly, enabling clear speech at the press of a button.

Other new features include and extended recording time (90 minutes consecutively, direct to the USB drive), click routing options (stereo out/USB out or both), and presets designed to table triggering from mesh/low volume heads.

Finally, Yamaha has included new noise gate settings to minimise ambient noise from the EAD’s microphone and jack inputs with control over gate threshold and release time.

“The EAD10 lets any drummer easily mic their kit in seconds and then record and share their performances with the world, without purchasing or setting up lots of extra equipment," said Steven Fisher, director of drums & percussion, Yamaha. "The newly added features in the V2 firmware open up a world for limitless individual expression for everyday rehearsing and teaching applications.”

The EAD10 V2 firmware is available here now as a free update for all EAD10 users.