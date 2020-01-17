NAMM 2020: Record on the go with IK Multimedia's Rig Pro Duo I/O

NAMM 2020: IK Multimedia has unveiled the iRig Pro Duo I/O, a 2-channel audio/MIDI interface that is neat option for anyone who is looking for a compact, portable recording solution.

The iRig Pro Duo IO can be partnered with all kinds of inputs – microphones, MIDI controllers, guitars, basses, keyboards, you name it – and can be used on the go with your iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Mac or PC. Alternatively, it can be used as a standalone MIDI interface.

Building on the success of the iRig Pro Duo, the iRig Pro Duo I/O has new and improved mic preamps with more gain, and newly dedicated PC drivers for enhanced performance on laptops and Surface tablets.

The volume controls have been reworked, too, with level indicators and a rubberised finish for durability. After all, you're going to be carting this about with your and it's inevitably going to take a few hits in the line of duty.

As far as recording goes, the iRig Pro Duo I/O has two analogue combo Inputs (1/4", XLR) for simultaneous recording of dynamic mics, condenser mics, or instruments. It features Class-A preamps, adjustable gain and 48V of phantom power, and each channel has an independent input gain control.

This is a small device but it has heaps of features. There's even a direct monitor switch for latency-free monitoring.

Run the iRig Pro Duo I/O on USB power, two AA batteries or optional power supply.

The iRig Pro Duo I/O comes boxed with Lightning, USB-A and USB-C cables and is priced $/€199.99 excluding taxes. With VAT, it ships for €243.99 (£209 approx).

See IK Multimedia for more details.

