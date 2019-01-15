NAMM 2019: Zildjian Cymbals enters the in-ear monitor market

NAMM 2019: In a surprise move, Zildjian isn’t just launching new cymbals and sticks this year… New for 2019 is a set of professional standard in-ears monitors from the Big Z.

The Zildjian-branded monitors feature a Dual Dynamic Driver designed to deliver a smooth frequency response for all listening applications – from live performance and recording, to practice and music listening.

Read more: Zildjian 2019 K/K Sweet/Oriental

For comfort and optimum noise isolation - essential for drummers - each set is supplied with medium and large premium soft silicone SpinFit ear tips. A quarter inch adapter and cleaning tool are also bundled in the supplied carrying case.

“The new Zildjian In-Ear Monitors provide musicians a universal fit monitoring solution with sound characteristics of a round low end, a detailed mid-range and smooth high end,” says Mike Sutton, Accessories and Electronic Percussion Category Manager at Zildjian. “Plus, with the use of the SpinFit ear tips, which have a 360 degree range of motion, you will have better comfort and isolation versus traditional ear tips.”

Zildjian’s in-ear monitors are certainly competitive, clocking in at just £139. The only way to know if that’s truly good value will be with a thorough test at the kit. Watch this space.

Visit Zildjian for more.

