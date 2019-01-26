NAMM 2019: Two Notes' Torpedo C.A.B. M gives you cab sims and connectivity in a box

NAMM 2019: Two Notes has introduced the Torpedo C.A.B. M, which takes its Torpedo cab-simulation technology and compacts it into an app-synced box that can be placed at the end of your pedalboard.

The key benefit is that you can take the tone from your preamp and/or pedalboard direct to front-of-house, PAs, audio interfaces or headphones without worrying about speaker volume or inconsistency, making it ideal for those looking for PA-friendly 'fly rig' setups that doesn't mean sacrificing their pedalboards.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

It can also be plugged-in directly between an amp and cab via speaker cables (though it should be noted that the Torpedo C.A.B. M is not a loadbox, so those using it with their power amp must connect it to a cab).

In addition, the Torpedo software offers a choice of 32 virtual cabinets, eight mics and eight room simulations, plus power amp tube modelling. The software settings can be controlled via your computer or smartphone/tablet and more cabinet sims can be purchased via the Two Notes store.

