NAMM 2019: Korg Minilogue XD hands-on demo

NAMM 2019: In true Korg tradition, the Japanese firm announced the new Minilogue XD a week before the show and of course we had to get our hands on one, just to make sure that it sounds as good as the specs would have us believe. Spoiler alert! It does.

We are joined in our compact and bijou studio-space, once again, by the delectable Si Truss to unbox the XD for the first time and run through some of the new features.

The eagle-eyed and eared among you will have noticed that we mention the new version now comes with a 16-step sequencer, of course we mean a 16-button, 16-step sequencer.

