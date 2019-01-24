NAMM 2019: Gretsch Players Edition adds smaller-bodied G6636T Black Falcon and more new models
G6620T Players Edition Nashville Center Block Double-Cut
NAMM 2019: Gretsch has revealed new models and finishes for its pro-focussed Players Edition range.
The new guitars include the G6620T Players Edition Nashville Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby, G6636T Players Edition Falcon Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Silver Sparkle G6229 Players Edition Jet™ BT with V-Stoptail.
Browse the gallery to learn more about all of the new Players Edition guitars, starting with the G6620T Players Edition Nashville Center Block Double-Cut [pictured].
G6620T Players Edition Nashville® Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby
The G6620T combines a maple shell and headstock with a chambered spruce centre block, plus the a String-Thru Bigsby vibrato, 'Nashville' scratchplate, High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups and an ebony fretboard.
G6636T Players Edition Falcon Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby
The G6636T introduces a new, smaller 'Black Falcon' option to the Players line-up, though it still looks resplendent with the gold sparkle binding and hardware.
As with the G6620T this is paired with a chambered spruce centre block, String-Thru Bigsby and High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups. There's also a 12"-radius ebony board with medium jumbo frets and Graph Tech® TUSQ XL nut.
G6229 Players Edition Jet BT with V-Stoptail
The G6229 in Silver Sparkle uses a classic mahogany (albeit chambered) body and maple top combination, paired with Broad’Tron BT65 pickups.
There's also a no-load master tone pot with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitor, rosewood 'board, Gotoh locking tuners and Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.
G6228 Players Edition Jet™ BT with V-Stoptail
Same specs as G6229. Now available in Candy Apple Red.
G6228FM Players Edition Jet BT Single-Cut
Same specs as G6228/G6228 but features a flame maple top and Crimson Stain finish.
G6659TFM Players Edition Broadkaster Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby
Features a Bourbon Stain flame maple finish, 14" single-cutaway design, chambered spruce centre block and a pair of Full’Tron pickups and Bigsby B7CP vibrato.
G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby
Features Azure Metallic finish with matching headstock, , 14" single-cutaway design, chambered spruce centre block and a pair of Full’Tron pickups, Bigsby B7CP vibrato and gold hardware.