NAMM 2019: Gretsch Players Edition adds smaller-bodied G6636T Black Falcon and more new models

NAMM 2019: Gretsch has revealed new models and finishes for its pro-focussed Players Edition range.

The new guitars include the G6620T Players Edition Nashville Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby, G6636T Players Edition Falcon Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Silver Sparkle G6229 Players Edition Jet™ BT with V-Stoptail.

Browse the gallery to learn more about all of the new Players Edition guitars, starting with the G6620T Players Edition Nashville Center Block Double-Cut [pictured].

G6620T Players Edition Nashville® Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby

The G6620T combines a maple shell and headstock with a chambered spruce centre block, plus the a String-Thru Bigsby vibrato, 'Nashville' scratchplate, High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups and an ebony fretboard.