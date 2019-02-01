NAMM 2019: Avantone’s CLA-10A is an active version of its Yamaha NS-10-style monitor

NAMM 2019: Bearing a striking resemblance to Yamaha’s NS-10, Avantone’s CLA-10A is an active version of the CLA-10 monitor that was released in 2018.

This features the same AV10MHF and AV10MLF drivers and cabinet construction as the CLA-10, but adds a Class A/B power amp section. You also get the ‘Variable Tissue Paper Control’ knob, which enables you to simulate the sound of the Vertical ‘m’ and horizontal Studio models of the monitors that inspired the CLA-10s.

Further specs are below,; you can expect to see the CLA-10As shipping in late March to Early April priced at $999. Find out more on the Avantone website.

Avantone CLA-10A specs