NAMM 2019: New York bass amp co Aguilar Amplification has announced the SL 115 bass cab.

The SL 115 packs a 15” Neodymium speaker, delivering 400 watts via a 34lbs/15.42kg enclosure.

Its frequency response spans 35Hz to 4kHz, promising “deep lows, articulate midrange and smooth treble”, while the rear of the cab features a Neutrik Speakon and two 1/4” inputs.

The SL 115 is available in 4 and 8 ohm versions for £1,325 each. See Aguilar Amplification for more info.