NAMM 2018: Vox releases versatile Starstream Type 1 Plus Mahogany modelling guitar

NAMM 2018: As well as releasing fresh Nutube amps, Vox has announced an update to its Starstream line of modelling guitars with the Type 1 Plus Mahogany.

Key among the new features are reimagined electric guitar models using the company’s AREOS-D modelling system, promising a “more expressive performance experience”, while a passive mode transforms the Starstream into a regular electric guitar, with no need for batteries.

Elsewhere, the Type 1 Mahogany is similar to its predecessor, offering 27 instrument models via a combination of magnetic and piezo pickups, plus an internal DSP engine.

And yes, the boundary-breaking Starstream frame returns, contoured for comfort and offering easy upper-fret access.

The Starstream Type 1 Mahogany is expected to be available from June-August 2018 for £699 - for a taste of what to expect, check out our review and demo of the original Starstream from NAMM 2016 or pay a visit to Vox Amps.

Starstream Type 1 tech info

• Exclusively developed AREOS-D system uses the guitar’s magnetic pickups to create the electric guitar models for greater realism and accuracy. This sophisticated approach results in a highly accurate and articulate representation of the modeled instrument. We’ve updated the electric models in the Starstream VSS-1 Plus Mahogany for even greater expression.

• New Passive Mode for standard electric guitar performance. Battery power is not necessary in this mode. Volume, Tone and Pickup Selector controls function normally in this mode.

• Nine banks of instruments with three variations in each plus two user banks to store up to six favorites.

• Five banks with classic and modern electric single coil and humbucking sounds, updated to take advantage of the resonant Mahogany body wood, plus three variations of electric 12-string.

• Two acoustic banks featuring six different guitars including small body, large body, 12-string and nylon string instruments.

• Banjo, sitar and resonator models make up the Unique bank.

• The Special bank holds two synthesizer variations, Synth and Bass Synth and a Sustain mode that produces a distinctive organ-like effect (depth of the Sustain mode’s vibrato effect is controlled by the Tone control). For Synth, you can control both Decay and Attack parameters at once using the Tone knob. Using the Tone control, both Envelope and Resonance parameters are adjusted simultaneously for Bass Synth.

• Onboard Drive and Reverb (model dependent) control for real-time adjustments to amount of gain or reverb depth. Depending on the model selected, either Drive or Reverb can be stored in a user bank, set to on or off.

• FX pushbutton with an LED for instantaneous on/off switching of Reverb or Drive effect, depending on model selected.

• Synth sounds track effortlessly and respond dynamically to touch, pick attack and vibrato.

• Simple, intuitive volume, tone and three-way model variation selector controls make changes quick and easy.

• 1/4" output for live performance or recording and 1/8" output for use with headphones for private listening and practice.

• 22 fret bolt-on hard maple neck with Blackwood Tek Sustainable Wood Composite fingerboard with 12" radius.

• Sculpted mahogany body; 2 x XLM humbucking pickups; 2-point fulcrum vibrato; Sealed diecast tuning machines.

• Starstream Type 1 Plus Mahogany is available in three colour options