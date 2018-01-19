NAMM 2018: SoundBrut's new VA boost pumps up to 30db

NAMM 2018: Swedish effects firm SoundBrut has announced an all-new MOSFET boost.

Its VA pedal is a MOSFET boost combined with a custom tone stack, and is specifically designed to be used anywhere in your signal chain, pumping up to an additional 30dbs.

A custom-built and tuned Varitone circuit features a six-way selector for six separate capacitors, which, used with the two-way EQ-depth selector Q switch, provide 12 different tone presets.

You can use it in front of your amp and pedals to push them into further gain stages or after your favourite dirt pedals as a tone-shaper and boost.

VA doesn't pretend to be a clean boost, and will tweak the harmonic content of your guitar. If the boost is kept at unity level, the Varitone circuit adds subtle air and character; beyond the unity level, VA starts to add level and weight to your sound.

Features:

• MOSFET boost (max 30 dB)

• True bypass

• Custom Varitone tone circuit

• 112 x 60 (mm) / 4.40 x 2.38 (Inches) enclosure

• Silent (popless) 6-way selector

• Runs on 9V DC power (no battery operation)

VA is available now at a street price of $145/€145.