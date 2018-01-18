NAMM 2018: Native Instruments launches Sounds.com online sample subscription service

NAMM 2018 : Native Instruments has launched Sounds, an online sample content subscription service, which will host sounds from over 200 partners as well as all of Native Instruments’ sample, loop and expansion content.

The online service is currently in Beta and a free version is available globally, though currently, a paid subscription version is available only in the United States, at an introductory price of $9.99 per month (usually $19.99 per month).

Alongside NI expansion packs, loops and samples will be content from the likes of Looploft, MVP Loops and Symphonic Distribution, as well as diverse artist releases from the likes of Jamie Lidell and Hank Shocklee.

To find out more and sign up for a new account, head on over to the Sounds website.

Sounds free tier highlights

Preview unlimited sounds from the industry’s top publishers

Download royalty-free loops and samples from our free collections

Weekly free sounds and collection updates

Available globally

Pro tier highlights

All features from Free plus:

Save and download royalty-free loops and samples from the Sounds.com library

Manage your personal sound library online

Download any sound at no extra cost

Exclusive premium content added weekly