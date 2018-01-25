NAMM 2018: Gretsch makes celebrating your 135th Anniversary a thing and unveils new Players Edition Jets

NAMM 2018: Gretsch celebrates its 135th anniversary in 2018 and is set to debut two new Limited Edition models in celebration of this milestone, alongside three new Jet models - two for the Players Edition series and one for the Electromatic range.

Aside from the mouth-watering big-bodied Anniversary models, the most exciting news is the involvement of pickup wizard Tim Shaw in the development of the Gretsch Broad’Tron™ BT65 pickups that feature in the Gretsch BT with "V" Stoptail.

In addition to the Jet-centric guitar announcements, there are also several new finish options for the Junior Jet Bass on the way. Browse on for more detail and pictures of all the new models and finishes coming from Gretsch in 2018.

Limited Edition G6118T-135 Anniversary™

The G6118T-135 Anniversary (above) features a 3-ply maple hollow body, three-piece maple neck, string-thru body Bigsby B6CP vibrato and High Sensitive Filter'Tron pickups.

Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic and Casino Gold, it's appointed with pearloid Neo-Classic inlays, mother of pearl Gretsch logo on the headstock and chrome hardware.