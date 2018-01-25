NAMM 2018: Charvel drops new additions to its hot-rodded Pro-Mods range

NAMM 2018: Charvel has unveiled a hefty heap of humbucker-ed heavy-rocking guitars to its hot-rodded Pro-Mod series.

Natural finishes appear across the range, but Charvel has not gotten too serious and you'll find some intriguing quilt maple and vibrant eye candy, the latter courtesy of the So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E in Rocket Red.

Browse the pages to view the full range of Pro-Mod options.