NAMM 2018: Audiofusion lets you use your smartphone as a wireless in-ear monitoring system

NAMM 2018: Audiofusion is a new software solution that promises to make wireless in-ear monitoring accessible to all.

It works like this: audio is sent over Wi-Fi in real-time from a laptop, and is received by your smartphone. Plug in your headphones and you’re good to go.

The beauty of this system, we’re assured, is that not only can the sound engineer control the monitor mixes for each band member, but performers can also adjust it themselves on their phones.

Audiofusion is currently in beta; we’re hoping to find out more when the software is launched at the NAMM Show. You can sign up for info updates on the Audiofusion website.