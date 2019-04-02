Musikmesse 2019: Warwick debuts 2 new signature basses for session legend Lee Sklar

MUSIKMESSE 2019: Session supremo Lee Sklar has collaborated with Warwick on two new incarnations of his signature bass, the Teambuilt Sklar Bass I and RockBass Sklar Bass I.

The Teambuilt bass guitar features a mahogany body with AAA flamed maple top and maple set neck with ekanga veneer stripes.

A tigerstripe ebony fingerboard features illuminated side dots, while electronics comprise of two active MEC vintage single coils and an active MEC two-way preamp, with controls for volume, balance, treble and bass.

The more affordable bass, theRockBass Sklar I also features a mahogany body with AAA flamed maple top, but the maple set neck does away with the ekanga veneer stripes.

There are no illuminated side dots on the tigerstripe ebony fingerboard, while pickups are two passive MEC vintage single coil pickups, teamed with active RockBass two-way electronics and controls for volume, balance, treble and bass.

Both Teambuilt and RockBass Sklar Bass I models are available from June - head over to Warwick for more info.