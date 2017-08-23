10 of the best high-end bass guitars at £1,500/$2,000 or more

BASS WEEK: The bass that John Taylor and Cliff Burton made their own returns once more.

As you’re paying over two grand for a mass-produced bass guitar, you justifiably expect the SB1000 to be a truly world-class product, aesthetically and functionally.

Fortunately, that’s what you’re getting. Thick, glossy and bringing out the wood’s natural features, the finish feels impenetrable. While the standard tone control does its job just fine, with a range that is easily accessed and usable, the rotary control delivers a particular, distinctive tone made up of crunchy mids and a snappy top end. It’s pure Duran!

However, this isn’t just a bass for New Romantics - it offers something for everyone.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"Very playable; excellent tone options; replicates classic feel and tone."

5 out of 5

