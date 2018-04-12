Musikmesse 2018: Elixir launches extended-range coated string sets

MUSIKMESSE 2018: Following the success of its innovative Optiweb coating last year - which ranks among the best electric guitar strings available today - Elixir has announced a whopping nine new sets of extended-range strings spread across its Optiweb and Nanoweb coated string lines.

Available with Optiweb and Nanoweb coatings, both of which prolong string life, the strings come in the following gauges for seven-string and eight-string electric guitars:

Optiweb, seven-string Super Light (.009-.052)

Optiweb, seven-string Light (.010-.056)

Optiweb, seven-string Light/Heavy (.010-.059)

Optiweb, seven-string Medium (.011-.059)

Optiweb, seven-string Light (.010-.074)

Nanoweb, seven-string Super Light (.009-.052)

Nanoweb, seven-string Light/Heavy (.010-.059)

Nanoweb, seven-string Medium (.011-.059)

Nanoweb, seven-string Light (.010-.074)

In addition, 20 individual strings, and two new Polyweb six-string sets are also available: Custom Light (.009-.046) and Medium (.011-.049).

Optiweb coating promises a natural feel and crisp tone, while Polyweb features a warm tone and fast feel; Nanoweb delivers a bright tone and smooth feel.

Elixir's new Extended Range guitar strings are available now.