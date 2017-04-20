MusicRadar hands-on: DigiTech FreqOut

DigiTech's FreqOut was one of our highlights of this year's NAMM show - as we attested in our hands-on review - and now Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster have had the chance to reacquaint themselves with its wail-happy charms, this time on camera.

Tune in to hear the pedal in action, and be sure to catch up on any previous guitar hands-on videos you may have missed…

