MusicRadar hands-on: Electro-Harmonix Canyon delay & looper pedal

In our latest hands-on instalment, Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster dive into the echo-laden world of Electro-Harmonix's Canyon delay and looper pedal.

In the video, we get to grips with the pedal's 10 delay modes, secondary functions, tap tempo, looping and much, much more.

MORE INFO: Electro-Harmonix launches Canyon multi-function digital delay and looper pedal

