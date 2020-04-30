MSuperLooper puts a “next-generation” looper plugin inside your DAW

Designed for live performance, capturing ideas in the studio and as a faster alternative to your main DAW, MSuperLooper is a new “next-generation looping tool” from MeldaProduction.

You can use up to 16 tracks, with four loops in each, giving you plenty of scope for building up multi-layered arrangements. Each track also has its own MXXX pipeline, enabling you to make use of MeldaProduction’s modular effects platform.

Operating as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac, MSuperLooper can either be synced to your DAW or operate independently, and can be triggered from your MIDI controller to keep you in the creative flow. It’s currently available for the reduced price of just £17 (regular price is £86).