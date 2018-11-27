More than a percussion pad, the Alesis Strike MultiPad is also a sampler, looper and audio interface

Amidst all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday hullabaloo, Alesis has managed to sneak out a new product - the Strike MultiPad. More than just a percussion pad, this offers sampling and looping features, too.

The Strike MultiPad has 32GB of storage and ships with 6GB of content, including loops, drums, percussion and melodic instruments. What’s more, it can function as a 2-in/2-out USB MIDI and audio interface .

You can sample in various different ways - via USB, a microphone or any audio device you care to plug in. Editing can be done on the unit thanks to a 4.3-inch colour display. This can also be used to show the looper, which can be used to record your pad performances or external audio.

Performance wise, you get nine velocity-sensitive pads with customisable RGB lights, and your sounds can be processed with three effects, one master effect, a compressor and an EQ. You can expand your setup via the external trigger and pedal inputs, external drum/cymbal triggers, a hi-hat pedal and two dual foot controls.

Shipping with both a special Alesis edition of Pro Tools | First and a copy of Ableton Live Lite, the Strike MultiPad is available now priced at $699/£599. You can find out more on the Alesis website.