Meet Mavis, the affordable Moog analogue synth that you can build yourself

Moog has released Mavis, a semi-modular synth that’s designed for those who crave that classic Moog sound but don’t want to pay too much for it.

As well as operating as a standalone instrument, this is also designed to slot nicely into your Eurorack setup or Moog semi-modular system. It comes with a 24-point patch bay and a single VCO with pulse width modulation, waveform mixing and mod source mixing.

Predictably, you’ll also find a -24dB low-pass ladder filter, along with an audio rate LFO and 4-stage envelope generator. Uniquely on a Moog synth, there’s also a wavefolding circuit, bringing additive synthesis into play. The modular utilities section, meanwhile, includes attenuators, offsets, mults, and a DC-coupled mixer.

Finally, there’s a patchable sample and hold circuit, which generates a random CV pattern that can be used to modulate other parameters. One application of this is to set Mavis into a ‘random sequencing’ performance mode.

(Image credit: Moog)

Like a number of previous Moog instruments, Mavis is designed to be assembled by the owner. The build is said to be pretty simple, though - no previous experience is required, and there’s no soldering required.

The finished instrument - which comes with a fitted protective cover - includes a one-octave keyboard so that you can start playing immediately, while patch books and educational materials are on to help you start patching and designing sounds.

Mavis is available now priced at $349. Find out more on the Moog (opens in new tab) website.