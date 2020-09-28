Moog goes back to black with new Dark Series Grandmother and Matriarch semi-modular analogue synths

Moog’s Grandmother and Matriarch are excellent semi-modular synths , but we can see how their patchwork styling might not be to everyone’s taste.

Fear not, though, because both instruments are now available in new Dark Series liveries that pay tribute to the design of the classic Moog modular systems that inspired them.

This means, quite simply, that both the monophonic Grandmother and more capable paraphonic Matriarch are now available in a sleek black finish, with none of the pastel colouring of the original models.

(Image credit: Moog)

You could argue that there are downsides to this - the colouring made it easy to see the divide between each module - but we don’t doubt that some musicians will prefer this more subdued styling.

On the downside, it appears that you’ll pay slightly more for the Dark Series models: $999/£1,049 for the Grandmother and $1,999/£2,099 for the Matriarch.

As well as the Dark Series editions, Moog has also released new “exploratory patches” and firmware for both synths, and protective cases, too.

Find out more on the Moog Music website.