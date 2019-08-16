Mooer's Tone Capture samples any guitar with a pick-up

Mooer has revealed its new Tone Capture micro pedal, a potentially extremely handy mini-box of tricks that they say can accurately sample any pick-up equipped guitar.
Essentially hosting its' GE300 multi-fx big brother’s Tone Capture feature in dinky standalone form, Tone Capture uses Mooer's own "dynamic layer” IR technology, it can also function as a standalone EQ pedal, with 7 onboard slots to share between Tone Capture or EQ presets. Users can also choose between true bypass or buffer bypass modes.
While it hasn't entered the MusicRadar lab for testing yet, the video above certainly bodes well. The Tone Capture Guitar pedal is available now, but we don't yet have a confirmed RRP. For more details head over to http://www.mooeraudio.com/