Mixed in Key’s Satellite Plugins 2.0 enables free online music-making collaboration in different DAWs

With musicians the world over looking for reliable and intuitive ways to collaborate remotely, Mixed In Key has released Satellite Plugins 2.0. This enables multiple users to collaborate on projects across the internet, and works in any DAW with VST, AU or AAX support.

Here’s how it works: once you have audio or MIDI you want to share, you need to open Satellite Plugins 2.0 as a MIDI Instrument on a new channel in your DAW. Then, you add Satellite Audio on any channels you want to use to record audio to Satellite Plugins, and Satellite MIDI on any channels you want to use to record - you guessed it - MIDI to Satellite Plugins.

You can then invite collaborators to a new session, and when you play back your project, the selected MIDI and audio will be uploaded to Satellite Plugins for all to see and hear. Your collaborators can then do likewise, with everything being synced up. You can export MIDI and audio from Satellite Plugins 2.0, too, so it should be easy to get it back in your DAW.

If it works as promised, this could be a useful platform for songwriters who can’t currently get in a room together - and for anyone who wants to reach out to musicians in other parts of the world, for that matter.