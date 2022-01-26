Millenium unveils MPS-1000 electronic drum set with real wood shells

Real wood shells are becoming a popular feature of some of the best electronic drum sets, as demonstrated by Roland’s VAD series, Yamaha’s latest DTX 8 and 10 offerings and many others. Now, Millenium has brought full size, wood shells to the sub-£1000 end of the market with its MPS-1000 electronic kit.

Instead of regular, shallow drum pads, you get a 20”x14” bass drum, 13”x6” snare, 10”x6” and 12”x6” toms (mounted to the bass drum) and a 14”x12” floor tom. The tom and snare pads are dual-zone, with the snare offering a velocity-switched cross stick/rimshot which is adjustable within the module.

All of the drum pads feature dual-ply mesh heads which can be tensioned just like an acoustic drum head.

The MPS-1000 also comes with 13” hi-hats, 2x 15” dual-zone crashes (both with choke functionality) and an 18” triple-zone ride. As well as the pads, Millenium is including all the hardware you need with the kit: 3x cymbal boom stands, a hi-hat stand, snare stand, bass drum pedal and separate module stand.

The kit is built around the MPS-1000 module, which includes 40 kit presets, 40 user memory slots and a total of 820 on-board sounds. There’s 23 effects too, as well as 70 songs to jam along with, a metronome and recording functions.

In addition to this, it also has 335MB of internal storage, allowing you import your own samples, a USB interface and Bluetooth functionality for wireless connectivity with a smartphone or tablet.

The module also offers eight assignable direct outputs, a pair of stereo main outputs, two headphone outputs (mini-jack and 1/4-inch) plus a mini-jack line input.

The Millenium MPS-1000 is available now in Grey Line wrap finish priced at £835/€1003/$1135.