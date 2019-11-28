Metal fans, look here! The Schecter C-1 Platinum is $100 off at Guitar Center right now

If you’re looking to buy a shiny new guitar at a massively reduced price, then you’ve come to the right place. Here at MusicRadar, we’ll keep you bang up to date with the best Black Friday guitar deals, helping you to find bargains on everything from electric guitars to drive pedals.
How about this one, for example: Guitar Center is selling the awesome Schecter C-1 Platinum for just $499.99. With the guitar usually retailing at $599.99, that’s a saving of $100 – not to be sniffed at! This Black Friday offer enables you to choose between the Translucent Black and the Satin Transparent Midnight Blue color variants, both of which look pretty rad in our opinion!
Schecter has carved a reputation for itself as a leading manufacturer of metal guitars, and musicians who’ve wielded its legendary axes include Zakk Wylde, Dan Donegan of Disturbed and Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold.
An upgraded version of the popular C-1, the C-1 Platinum boasts a striking platinum fretboard, fingerboard inlays and body binding, with satin chrome hardware rounding off the bold aesthetic.
But the Schecter C-1 Platinum is much more than just a pretty face. A pair of EMG active 81/85 pickups deliver intensity, copious amounts of high-end cut and fluid sustain, a Schecter Ultra Access neck joint will enable you to reach all 24 jumbo frets with ease, while
the C-1 Platinum’s robust, 3-piece maple neck is designed to last a lot longer than most standard guitar necks – making this incredible deal even better value for money.
Indeed, so good is the C-1 Platinum, we seriously doubt that it’ll remain at this amazing price for long. Better get in quick!
