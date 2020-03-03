Matt Bellamy, Graham Coxon and Miles Kane supergroup unveils first single

Muse's Matt Bellamy, Blur's Graham Coxon and The Last Shadow Puppets' Miles Kane already have several covers gigs under their belts as Dr Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band but have now stepped into the recording realm with their first single, now as Jaded Hearts Club Band. But it's not a Beatles song.

The sixties covers outfit – completed by British guitarist and band founder Jamie Davis with Zutons drummer Sean Payne – have chosen to take on The Isley Brothers' 1962 song Nobody But Me.

Kane sings lead vocals on the track, though past gigs have seen Jet's Nic Cester on the mic and also Nine Inch Nails / Angels & Airwaves man Ilan Rubin in the lineup.

“I read somewhere recently, which made me laugh, that rock is the new jazz," said the band's bassist Matt Bellamy regarding the track.

“It’s becoming an esoteric genre, but still with huge historical and cultural importance. Like jazz, which often reinvents old songs, The Jaded Hearts Club is continuing the tradition of how bands like The Beatles and The Stones started out – finding great soul and blues standards and recording them in a more modern style.”

Davis also added his own thoughts on the band's mission statement: “We just love the story of how the north of England fell in love with American soul music even after it stopped having hits, and using that music as the soundtrack to a good night out.”

We're assuming more songs will follow this year, and with the band's setlists featuring plenty of Beatles classics alongside songs by The Who, Pink Floyd and Cream, who knows what might follow.