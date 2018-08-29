Miles Kane: the 10 records that changed my life

With the release of his latest record Coup De Grace earlier this month, Miles Kane deservedly secured his fourth consecutive Top 10 UK album.

Kane’s third solo outing follows in the high-charting footsteps of 2013’s Don’t Forget Who You Are as well as the two Last Shadow Puppets long-players, Everything You’ve Come To Expect (2016) and The Age Of The Understatement (2008), which both hit the number one spot.

The 32-year old couldn’t be prouder of his latest work, which is packed to the brim with spiky, punk-infused tunes, spin-you-on-your-head melodies and some truly knock-out guitar tones.

“For me, this record is everything that I love,” Mile enthuses as we chat to him over the phone.

“It’s definitely an upbeat record and, I think, if you’re walking down the street with your headphones on listening to it, you’re going to want to headbutt someone! It’ll definitely give you a spring in your step. I love records that do that; they give you energy and I’d say this definitely has that.”

Once again, Kane opted for a collaborative approach across the album, with old pal Jamie T eventually co-writing all but three of the 10 tracks. However, the initial writing started quite a while before that and certainly wasn’t the easiest of processes.

Jamie came in and he was like, ‘Oh, this tune's f**king mega, man!’ and I could see him getting buzzed off it. I just didn’t know myself if they were any good

“It started getting written a long time ago, after I'd finished my second solo thing,” explains Miles. “After we did the second Puppets record, I went back to those songs but they just didn’t feel fresh and, looking back now, they weren't good enough. There were good bits in there, but not solid songs, do you know what I mean? And then there was a period where I went to New York and wrote there for a bit and made some demos and, from them sessions, I got the song Silverscreen, which is a real sort of angry full-on tune and the track Coup De Grace was born then, too.”

So how did Jamie T end up becoming involved?

“Jamie was in LA last January,” says Kane. “He was doing a gig there and he planned to stay for a week after so we could try and see if we had a connection on a work level. It's been something we'd been talking about for a long time.

“I had so many half-written songs but I couldn’t sort of finish anything and I just couldn’t get into anything. It was a funny thing... it was like a bit of a block. I was still doing it but I was questioning everything and that's not a good way to be. But then Jamie came in and he was like, ‘Oh, this tune's fucking mega, man!’ and I could see him getting buzzed off it. I just didn’t know myself if they were any good or whatever.

“He had an acoustic in his room and we just started playing and we got this tune called Nothing Changes. From that day on, for the rest of that week, we just wrote every day at my little apartment. Then, about a month later, I came over to London for a month and we'd just go into his room and literally just write a song a day, demo them, then go home and listen to them and we started putting them into the texture they are now.”

The first single to be released from Coup De Grace was Loaded back in April. In addition to Jamie T enjoying a co-writing credit on the track, Lana Del Rey was also heavily involved in helping sculpt the tune. Her invaluable contribution to the chorus almost came by chance…

“I went to that gig J was doing in LA and, as I walked in, Lana was there,” explains Miles.

“I’d just split up with my ex and she said, ‘What’s the matter with you? Is it girl trouble?’ She’s mates with Jamie and I’d only met her a couple of times before but then we started having a chat and she said, ‘What are you doing at the moment?’ and I said, ‘Me and J are going to try and write and re-write some tunes.’ She said, ‘Oh, that’d be amazing, I’d love to hear them.’

Me and Lana Del Rey wrote a lot of tunes as well during that period while I was over there… there are more great tunes that are just sort of sitting on the shelf

“Then, just the next day, I think, we started to write Loaded and she FaceTimed us and said, ‘Shit, what’s going on?’ I said, ‘Well, come over if you want!’... so she came over. We already had a chorus on Loaded but she said, ‘Can I try something?’ I was like, ‘Go for it!’ and she started doing that de-de-de-da-da-de-de-da… and we were like, ‘Wow that melody's mega!’ It pissed over ours!

“Then we just finished it off, got some words and that was that one done. Me and her wrote a lot of tunes as well during that period while I was over there but that one felt like it still had the sort of grit that I wanted on this record… but there are more great tunes that are just sort of sitting on the shelf, really.”

The album was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions In The Sky, Swans, Anthony & the Johnsons) in LA, and he and Kane were both on the same page from the very start.

“It was really good working with John,” says Kane. “The writing on this album took a long fucking time over a five year period but I recorded it over a week in August and a week in October.

“I think, mentally, I was so ready for it. I knew the songs were good and I knew that all the arrangements were there and the lyrics were done. It was just literally all about getting the best version of each that we could.

“I hadn’t worked with John before but we hit it off straight away. Like me, he kind of likes to work in the moment. I don’t really like dwelling and spending loads of time on a kick drum or a hi-hat! I also had great players because I had the lads that we had in the Puppets band and they were all on the same page with sounds and they’ve got cool gear and we were using his cool studio.

“That was the other thing, because I recorded the demos in my mate's apartment and there was something about them. They sounded so cool with lots of cool tones and stuff, and I realised that you don’t need a fancy studio. John likes to work out of this house, basically. The bottom of the house is just all sort of set up with all this old amazing gear and there’s something about being in that kind of environment that I really wanted as well.”

Before we move on to the top 10 records that changed his life, we just pop one more album-related question to Miles and ask him what gear he utilised to get such an array of fantastic tones. A refreshingly simplistic approach was absolutely key...

“It was all old gear - loads of mad, tiny little amps and a Fender Princeton and a Fender Champ, both from the ‘70s. Then, on a lot of it, I was just using a Les Paul Junior with P-90 pickups. That’s about it.”