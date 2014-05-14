Ilan Rubin's top tips for audition success

“When you start getting into the details of playing I think it’s very unprofessional to ingrain yourself into the parts. It all boils down to the fact you’re there to do a job. It’s different when you’re a founding member of a band and you’re there to do your thing from when you’re stepping in as a hired hand – in that situation you’re there to do someone else’s thing and keep the machine moving forward in terms of the live show.

"What I think happens with a lot of drummers is that they are very eager to show what they can do. Rhythmically you can get away with it and it’s still the same song, whereas with a guitar player or bass player they’re still tied down to the chords of the songs and can’t deviate too much. Drummers have the unfortunate luxury of being able to do a lot within the framework of the song.

“When I’m learning other people’s songs I’m aware of what the guitar, bass and vocals are doing. Why would I do anything to get in the way of those other things that are going on? Growing up, the natural thing is to try to get better and better. The older you get, you understand that the term ‘better’ means different things. It could mean gospel chops, being more solid, being dynamic, or all of the above. The difference between skillset and being that integral component of a band is something that needs to be understood more.”