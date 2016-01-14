Ernie Isley talks living with Hendrix, lost solos and That Lady

“I was an acoustic guy for a long time while I was learning. Then I got a Fender Strat on Christmas Eve 1971. I did have a Guild before that, but I’ve been a Strat guy all along, pretty much from the age of 19, from that day when I got that Strat.

“My brother Ronald – because I was working really hard at developing my chops – called and said, ‘I’ve got a blank cheque for you to go to Manny’s Music in New York and get yourself a Stratocaster.’

“Man, that was a very memorable day. The Strat is the perfect guitar as far as I’m concerned. It’s not locked into one particular tone. It lets you speak through it any way you want.”

Leading Lady

“When we came in with the 3 + 3 album to CBS, and they heard everything for the first time, we said, ‘This is going to be the single, That Lady.’ And they said, ‘Well, it doesn’t sound like it’s your thing, like what you’ve been doing. It doesn’t have saxophones or trumpets.’

“And if you think about it, it doesn’t sound anything like it’s our thing. It sounds like a brand new group, because the lead guitar sound and all that, for them, was like ‘Whoa, is it R&B? It has R&B elements. Is it rock? It certainly has rock elements. What kind of categories do we put it in?’ And we said, ‘Look, it defies categorisation. It goes everywhere.’

“And it was one of those records that was just like that. It surprised a lot of folks. ‘That’s the Isleys? Wow!’ Because it was a whole other kind of sound, a whole other kind of musical palette we were working with.

“At the time we were just creating, and trying to do something new and different that could be a hit up against our contemporaries. But I guess, at the same time, that’s how we created something that’s turned out to be timeless.”