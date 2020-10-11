Massive home recording sale kicks off on Sweetwater - Over 100 deals on studio gear for music makers, YouTubers and podcasters

For obvious reasons, 2020 has been something of a boom time for setting up home studios, and as the nights draw in ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday, Sweetwater has corralled a slew of reductions on a whole range of recording gear.

Covering home recording gear from studio headphones to monitors, microphones to software, and pretty much every point between, the event sees reductions on over 100 products.

With Amazon Prime Day incoming on 13 and 14 October, we're heading into the most competitively-priced period of the year, and while Sweetwater are kicking things off in style here, expect more Prime Day music deals in the days to come. Of course, here on MusicRadar we'll be reporting on the best offers right through to Prime Day itself. Surely not coincidentally, Sweetwater's sale actually runs to 14 Oct.

For now, head over to the Sweetwater home recording sale now, or check out our selection of a few prime deals below.

Sweetwater's massive home recording sale

The US giant has over 100 deals on studio gear for music makers, YouTubers and podcasters, from headphones to monitors and mics to software.View Deal

Universal Audio UAD Custom Plugin Bundle | $999 , now $699

Sweetwater have a slew of different Universal Audio plugin pick 'n' mix deals, ranging from a $399 deal to this, the top-end bundle, which allows you to select six of UA's catalog. Please check compatibility with your set-up before purchasing.View Deal

Universal Audio Arrow, w/Luna | Save $25, now $474

Speaking of UA, it's 2x4 Thunderbolt 3 Arrow audio interface is rightfully acclaimed and now comes bundled with Luna, the firm's new proprietary music creation suite and a 14 plug-in bundle.View Deal