Marshall has made a beer “designed specially to be enjoyed with music”

Headphones, Bluetooth speakers, fridges, phones, glasses, key hangers, record labels… The Marshall name has appeared on just about everything at this stage, but the amp manufacturer has managed to find yet another venture to which it can lend its storied branding: beer.

Yes, Marshall has partnered with William Bros Brewing Co to produce three craft beers “designed specially to be enjoyed with music”.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Head

The three brews are Amped Up Lager (4.6%), Full Stack IPA (6.8%) and Jim’s Treble (8.6% triple blonde), all of which boast Marshall’s “signature attitude”, with the latter packing “as much character and inspiration as the iconic Jim Marshall”. Blimey.

Marshall beers are available now from Williams Bros Brewing Co, and with any luck, they’ll appear at your local gig venue soonish. Pop over to Marshall for more info.