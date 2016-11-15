Marshall takes key hanging to 11 with official Pluginz Jack Racks

You've probably seen Pluginz doing the rounds on social media - they're those nifty amp head replicas with 1/4-inch jack sockets that hold your keys - but they just got that little bit more authentic with the addition of official Marshall heads to the range.

Four models are available - JCM800 Standard, JCM800 Handwired, 1959SLP and JCM800 Chequered - each of which comes with four guitar jack keychains engraved with the Marshall 'M' logo.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Head

A full wall mounting kit is also included, ready to liven up your studio/bedroom/man cave.

Each Marshall Pluginz Jack Rack will set you back £34.70/€39/$39.