Marshall Amplification launches record label, Marshall Records

Headphones. Bluetooth speakers. Glasses. Smartphones. Record label. The latest step in Marshall Amplification's plans for world domination involves bringing guitar music to the masses via the sensibly named Marshall Records.

Marshall Records is managed by Irish producer Rob Cass, industry vet Steve Tannett and Marshall Brand Licensing Director Grace Pantony, who aim to keep Jim Marshall's passion for music alive.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Combo

That's about all we know so far, but the amp brand has dubbed the label "the next logical step in Marshall's evolution" and "a keystone in the Marshall story", so we're expecting big things. Plus, anything that gives guitar music a boost is fine by us - although we do wonder whether the label will be enforcing a strict all-Marshall backline policy…