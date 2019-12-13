Make big Apple savings with $200/£259 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro

It may only just have been released, but it seems that retailers couldn’t wait to start cutting the price of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We've seen plenty of savings on the 13- and 15-inch models in recent weeks, but the scale of the savings on the new flagship MacBook Pro came as a pleasant surprise. These deals first arose on Cyber Monday, but they're still going strong and represent amazing value if you're in the market for a top new music-making laptop.

In the US, you can save $200 on a 9th Generation i7 processor model with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, bringing the price down to just $2,199.99. If you want to spec things up, there’s also an eight-core i9 model with 16GB RAM and a 1TB drive going for $2,599.99. Again, that’s a $200 saving.

Over in the UK, the cheeky scamps over at BT are offering £120 off a 16-inch i7 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage. They’ll let that one out of the warehouse door for £2,179.

BT is offering an even bigger discount on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 8-core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB drive. This one is available for £2539.68, down from £2799.

With its new keyboard, excellent sound system and the ability to run many more plugins than its predecessor, the new MacBook Pro is a cracking laptop for music production, and with the discounts already rolling in, there’s no need to wait to buy one.

MacBook Pro 16-inch US deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB: $2,399 $2,199 at B&H

If you want to spend as little as possible on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is about as good a deal as you're likely to find. You'll get a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD. A great machine for music making, and with $200 off.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB: $2,799 $2,549 at B&H

MacBook Pro 16-inch UK deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB: £2,300 £2,179 at BT

2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor? Check. 16GB RAM? Check. 512GB SSD? You betcha. £120 discount? Yes! UK Apple fans can grab this new 16-inch MacBook Pro at a £120 discount, which is pretty impressive when you consider that it's only just been released.

